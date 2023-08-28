(FOX40.COM) — Labor Day is approaching and there are plenty of events in Sacramento during the three-day holiday weekend.

Here’s where they’re happening:

This list will be updated leading up to Labor Day weekend

50 Cent, Busta Rhymes at the Golden 1 Center

Grammy Award-winning rapper and actor Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is headlining “The Final Lap Tour” at the Golden 1 Center on Monday, Sept. 4.

Jackson is embarking on the tour in celebration of the 20th anniversary of his debut album “Get Rich or Die Tryin.’” The rapper, who became a regular at Kings home games last games, is expected to perform some of his hit songs along with select tracks that haven’t been performed live in decades.

Artists Busta Rhymes and Jeremih will join Jackson as supporting acts for the Sacramento concert.

Tickets are still on sale. The concert slated to begin at 7 p.m.

Marco Antonio Solis at the Golden 1 Center

A day before 50 Cent takes the stage, Mexican singer-songwriter Marco Antonio Solis will perform at the Golden 1 Center.

Solis is performing at the downtown Sacramento venue as part of his “El Buki World Tour” on Sunday, Sept. 3.

Tickets are available online.

Concert is slated to begin at 8 p.m.

California Taco Festival

The California Taco Festival is taking place at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Wheatland on Sunday, Sept. 3.

The festival will include live music, food, drinks, a taco eating contest, Lucha Libre wrestlers, a car show and informational booths about the history of the taco.

General admission is $25, as tickets are $13 for people ages 10 to 18 and children 10 and under get in for free. VIP tickets are $75 for adults.

Click or tap here to buy tickets.

Aloe Blacc

Soul singer Aloe Blacc is performing at The Venue at Thunder Valley on Friday, Sept. 1.

Singers Allen Stone and Eric Bellinger are supporting acts for the concert, which begins at 7 p.m.

According to Thunder Valley, tickets range from $52.95 to $112.95 and attendees must be 21 and over. Guests between 13 to 20 years old can attend, but only if they’re accompanied at all times by an adult who is 21 or older.

Click or tap here to buy tickets.

SacAnime

Pop culture convention SacAnime is Sept. 1 to 3 at the SAFE Credit Union Convention Center.

The three-day event specializes in anime, animation and gaming will feature hundreds of exhibitors, artists, special guests and panels.

Guests can purchase tickets at the door admission at $55 for the entire weekend, $30 each for Friday or Sunday and $40 for Saturday.

Foodieland Night Market

The Foodieland Night Market is returning to Sacramento on Labor Day Weekend

The food and entertainment event is taking place at Cal Expo on Sept. 1 to 3.

According to the event’s website, the event will feature over 175 vendors of foods, arts, crafts, games, and family-friendly entertainment.

Over 110 of the vendors will be for food while about 75 of them will be for merchandise.

Admission is $5, but children five and under can enter the event for free. Parking is $10 and rideshare drop-offs will be available.

Click or tap here to buy tickets.

33rd Annual Chalk It Up! Chalk Art and Music Festival

The Chalk It Up! Chalk Art and Music Festival at Fremont Park is a three-day celebration of local artists and arts community in Sacramento.

The event is also one of the last of the free family-friendly events in midtown, according to its website.

Fremont Park is located between 15th and 16th and P and Q streets in midtown.

Artists work on their chalk art murals on the sidewalks around Fremont Park starting early Saturday morning and will work on them over the following three days.

The festival activities inside the park include music and vendors. The hours of the event is 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on all three days of the festival from Sept. 2 to 4.

Davis Labor Day run

A tradition will continue with a 5K and 10K run in Davis during the morning hours of Labor Day Monday.

A ½ mile kids’ fun run will be held afterward.

The races will begin at 8 a.m. and will start and finish on the corner of Second and C streets at Lyon Real Estate on 401 Second Street in Davis.

According to the event’s website, entries for the 5K and 10K are $43, but it’ll cost $37 for participants 16 and under. Participants can also run virtually.

A one-mile run or walk is another option for interested participants, which is $38 for adults and $33 for anyone who is 17 or under.

Price entry increases after Sept. 1 at 11:59 p.m. Entries include a short sleeve t-shirt and finisher medal.

The start times for the races begin at 8 a.m. while the kids’ furn starts at 9:30 a.m.

Click or tap here to register for the event.

Rewind Fest – 80’s Live 23’

Rewind Fest, an 80s throwback rock concert, is taking place at The Venue at Thunder Valley on Sunday, Sept. 3.

The lineup includes Night Ranger, Wang Chung, A Flock of Seagulls, General Public, Wally Palmar of the Romantics, Missing Persons, Naked Eyes, Shannon, Animotion, Stacey Q, Musical Youth and Trans-X.

According to Thunder Valley, tickets range from $49.95 to $109.95.

Click or tap here to buy tickets.

Attendees must be 21 and over. Guests between 13 to 20 years old can attend, but only if they’re accompanied at all times by an adult who is 21 or older.