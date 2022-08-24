California (KTXL) — Labor Day is observed on the first Monday of September and most American workers get a three-day weekend for the federal holiday.

In Sacramento, there are multiple events occurring during the three-day weekend and here’s where they’re happening:

This list will be updated leading up to Labor Day Weekend

22nd Annual Chalk It Up! Chalk Art and Music Festival

The Chalk It Up! Chalk Art and Music Festival is a three-day celebration of local artists and the arts community in Sacramento.

In this family-friendly event, artists turn the sidewalks around Fremont Park into works of art with chalk. The event also features live music and local food vendors along with a 21-and-over beer garden at the park on Q Street in midtown Sacramento.

The event is free and occurs from Sept. 3-5 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

FoodieLand Night Market

FoodieLand Night Market is another family-friendly event that takes place over four days at Cal Expo. According to the Cal Expo website, the event features 150 vendors with a variety of foods, arts, crafts, games and entertainment.

Admission for this event is $5 and children 5 and under are admitted for free. Pets are not allowed, but service animals are permitted.

The event begins on Sept. 2 at 3 p.m. until 10 p.m. From Sept. 3-5, the event’s hours are from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Click here to buy tickets.

Davis Labor Day Run

A 5K and 10K run will occur in Davis at Central Park on 3rd and C streets in the morning hours of the Labor Day holiday. A ½ mile kids’ run will be held afterward.

Entries for the 5K and 10K runs are $43, but it costs $38 for participants 16 and under, according to the event’s website. Participants can also run virtually. Price entry increases after Sept. 2 at 11:59 p.m.

Each 5K and 10K entry will include a short sleeve t-shirt and a finisher medal. Group awards will be presented to the three finishers in different age groups.

The start times for the races begin at 8 a.m. while the kids’ fun run starts at 9:30 a.m. Bibs will be available for pick on the morning of the race at 6:30 a.m.

According to the event’s website, if you register by Aug. 31, you will be guaranteed your shirt size and type.

Click here to sign up.