Labor Day weekend rally held for President Trump in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With flags in hand or attached to their cars, supporters of President Donald Trump took over Old Sacramento Saturday for a Labor Day weekend rally.

“We’re supporting Trump all the way!” said supporter Karla Khloe.

“I like his passion and his love for his country,” said supporter Lori Brummer.

Trump supporters also caravanned outside of the Capitol, while others packed together to line one side of the Tower Bridge.

“California is more red than people think. So, we want to change the state to make it a red state again,” Khloe told FOX40.

Saturday’s rally had lots of Trump supporters, however, there was a small group of counter protesters with their own message.

“I hope to send the message that Trump is not going to help things he’s going to make things worse for America. That’s it,” said one of the protesters.

She didn’t want to give her name but she was one of just three people protesting at the event.

According to West Sacramento police, there were no arrests and no issues were reported during the event.