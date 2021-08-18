Lack of wind helping keep parts of Caldor Fire calm as firefighters keep watch

(KTXL) — Firefighters are keeping watch at a location where the Caldor Fire has yet to reach the canopy, where it could easily jump from treetop to treetop.

Crews say the lack of wind is helping keep the fire calm. It also has not reached Highway 50 as of Wednesday night. It’s all on the south side of that corridor, but it is getting closer.

The part of the fire that is nearest to Highway 50 is visible from a turnout near Ice House Road in the White Hall area. A Caldor Fire information officer described this part of the fire as being a few hundred yards from the area.

Even though the American River is just crawling to a trickle in places, there are some pools just deep enough to allow the helicopters to draw water from the river. Travelers pulled over to marvel at the helicopter.

Among them are Robert and Danielle Ladd whose neighborhood near Camino is under an evacuation warning. They chose not to sleep at home Tuesday night.

“We just stayed in town. We slept in this thing because last night was kind of iffy,” Robert Ladd said.

So, it’s understandable that these areas of slower and less intense burning provide a very cautious level of optimism.

“The first night we realized it was burning, it was 700-some odd acres. Then, the next night it was like eight times the size,” Robert Ladd said. “And then, then the night after that, 50,000 acres. So, it’s moving.”