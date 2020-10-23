Lake Berryessa begins reopening after LNU Lightning Complex Fire

NAPA, Calif. (KTXL) – Lake Berryessa will begin reopening to the public Friday, according to the Bureau of Reclamation.

The area had been closed due to the LNU Lightning Complex Fire, but is gradually reopening its roads and recreational areas, including camping and concession sites.

“We fully understand and empathize with the local community’s desire to return to a sense of normalcy after such a devastating event,” Regional Director Ernest Conant said. “We appreciate the public’s patience as Reclamation staff works hard to safely provide full access to our Lake Berryessa recreation areas again.”

Friday, the concession-operated buildings, along with boat access and rentals in the Pleasure Cove, Spanish Flat, Steele Canyon, and Putah Canyon recreation areas will resume operations.

Saturday, Reclamation-operated facilities, along with South Oak Shores and Eticuera day-use areas, the Capell Cove boat launch, and the Pope Bridge parking lot will resume operations.

On Oct. 30, camping and cabins, along with reservations, will begin opening.

The facilities that sustained “extensive damage” during the fire will not be fully operational until further notice, the Bureau of Reclamation said.

For more information, visit the website, https://www.usbr.gov/mp/ccao/berryessa/index.html.