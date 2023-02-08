(KTXL) — Lake Natoma has been nationally ranked as one of the top places for rowing, according to Rowing News.

Rowing News ranked Lake Natoma as 3rd for rowing across the United States. It is ranked behind Montlake Cut in Washington and Nathan Benderson Park in Florida.

According to the Bureau of Reclamation, Lake Natoma was created by the Nimbus Dam and is a “regulating reservoir for releases from Folsom Lake.”

According to California State University, Sacramento, the Aquatic Center hosts the Western Intercollegiate Rowing Association Championships, USRowing Southwest Youth Championships, Pac-12 Rowing Championships, Intercollegiate Rowing Association Championships, Women’s NCAA Rowing Championships and even hosted the U.S. Canoe/Kayak Team Trials in 2022.

The California State University, Sacramento women’s rowing team and the Sac State Rowing Club also both practice on Lake Natoma. There is also a high school program that practices on Lake Natoma.