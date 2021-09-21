Lake Tahoe Basin national forest lands, backcountry closed amid Caldor Fire recovery

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — The U.S. Forest Service has closed national forest lands and the backcountry in parts of the Lake Tahoe Basin as the area recovers from the Caldor Fire.

According to a release sent Tuesday, Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit national forest lands in and around the fire’s perimeter will be closed through Dec. 31. Desolation Wilderness, Meiss Country and access corridors along the western shore of the lake will be closed through Oct. 20.

The Forest Service said the orders, which were already in effect Tuesday, were put in place to “protect the public from heavy equipment and other operations associated with suppression repair and emergency soil stabilization.”

“The closure will also help reduce the risk of people getting trapped in the backcountry as the fire is still actively burning in some areas,” the release reads.

Anyone who violates the orders could face fines and/or prison time.

The Caldor Fire was 75% contained Tuesday after burning nearly 220,000 acres and over 1,000 structures.

State parks in the Lake Tahoe Basin were closed at the start of the month, a day after the Forest Service announced a temporary closure of all national forests within the state.

National forests were reopened Sept. 15, with the exception of the Eldorado National Forest where the Caldor Fire is still burning. It’s expected to reopen by the end of the month.

Most of the state parks that were shuttered have at least partially reopened.

Fire restrictions up and down the state are still in place, meaning visitors cannot start wood or charcoal fires in any national forest.