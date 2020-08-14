Lake Tahoe residents organize protests to block influx of visitors during pandemic, heatwave

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — With so many parts of California closed during the COVID-19 pandemic and temperatures rising, huge swaths of people are flocking to Lake Tahoe.

But now many full-time residents say that’s putting their entire community’s health at risk and some are protesting allowing so many tourists to come visit the area.

Josh Lease lives in Meyers and he told FOX40 Friday the traffic around town in the past week has been at levels they typically only see during the Fourth of July.

The number of full-time residents has also been growing.

“Our infrastructure is not capable of this and that’s the big issue,” Lease said.

During a pandemic, that could be a real problem.

“‘Everything else is shut down. So, let’s go to a small community with a little, tiny hospital that’s a 20,000 person community with a hospital that doesn’t even really have an ICU,'” Lease said of those who have been flooding into the area.

That’s why Lease organized protests around the lake for this weekend, asking tourists to go back home and hospitality businesses to limit the number of customers they allow to stay in the area.

“It’s simple, if our kids can’t go to school, how come people can come up here in droves?” he asked. “Something has got to be done about that.”

They are holding similar protests in Truckee, Kings Beach and Incline Village.

“Right now, we’re what I would consider … we’re being over-loved,” said Tamra Wallace, the mayor pro tem of South Lake Tahoe.

Wallace said the city is doing all it can to keep beaches and other busy areas clean.

“We are cleaning all the bathrooms and providing hand sanitizing stations and providing trash service three times a day,” she explained.

But she admitted others are not being as diligent.

“Beaches and other parks that are not run by the city, there are huge concerns,” she told FOX40. “There’s lots of trash, there’s lots of issues with bathroom facilities not being cleaned.”

Lease said he’s not saying don’t come to Lake Tahoe.

“To say I’m anti-tourism or it shouldn’t be allowed, that 100% would be hypocritical of me because I like to travel and go other places too,” he said.

He’s just saying maybe don’t come right now.

“Something needs to be done,” he continued.