Lake Tahoe residents report 4 bear break-ins in 2 days

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Placer County officials warned residents Tuesday to be bear prepared after Lake Tahoe homeowners recently reported a string of bear break-ins over the course of two days.

According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, bears broke into homes on the west shore of the lake in four separate instances last week.

Last week, homes on the Lake Tahoe West Shore had 4 #bear break-ins over a 2 day period! The bears used enough force to break the door jambs on the residences’ front doors & entered the homes. Please follow these guidelines to keep everybody safe: https://t.co/dR1JI5Xzik. #PCSO pic.twitter.com/VSXBoMC7uk — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) July 27, 2021

The bears used brute force to break the homes’ front door jambs and get inside, the sheriff’s office said.

Interactions between bears and humans are increasing as California’s population grows. Wildlife officials also worry the state’s drought may be driving bears to places where they can find more water.

The sheriff’s office warned residents to keep their distance if they see a bear and scare young bears away to keep them afraid of people.

Locals should also use bear-resistant garbage cans and never leave food outside, including pet food, the sheriff’s office wrote.