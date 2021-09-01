Lake Tahoe residents told to stop leaving water on before evacuating

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — Lake Tahoe residents are being told to stop leaving running sprinklers and hoses on roofs as they evacuate their homes.

The Tahoe Fire and Fuels Team, made up of professionals from a number of local and state agencies, said it has been seeing the “alarming trend” as crews and water purveyors make their way through neighborhoods impacted by the Caldor Fire.

“Not only is this not helpful in protecting homes from wildfire, but it can be detrimental for firefighters who rely on water supply with adequate water flow to fight fire in extremely dangerous conditions,” TFFT wrote in Wednesday’s release.

With the water left on, TFFT said water tanks, wells and pump stations are “operating at maximum capacity,” and low water pressure hinders the firefight.

TFFT also said watering roofs and outdoor vegetation before evacuating does not help, since it will all dry too quickly.

Instead, officials say the best thing to do to prep for a wildfire is to clear roofs of dried vegetation, like pine needles and leaves. Homeowners should also put combustible decorations, furniture and cushions in safe places, away from flying embers that could spark devastating flames.

For more information on properly preparing for wildfires and creating defensible spaces, click or tap here.