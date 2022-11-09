LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — Several Lake Tahoe ski resorts plan to open early due to the heavy snowfall that impacted the Lake Tahoe area over the week.

According to the National Weather Service, Palisades Tahoe received 24 inches of snow after the storm that began on Nov. 6 and ended on Nov. 9.

Boreal Ski Resort, located at 19659 Boreal Ridge Road in Truckee, will be opening early on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

After receiving heavy snowfall from a storm during the week, Boreal announced its early opening. The resort will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, and it will be $25 for “Play Forever Friday.”

Mt. Rose Ski Resort located at 22222 NV-431 in Reno will also be opening early on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, after the heavy snowfall.

Other ski resorts in California such as Mammoth Mountain in Central-Eastern California will also be opening early this weekend.