(KTXL) — After California was hit by several atmospheric rivers, the snowpack levels in the Lake Tahoe region have increased to almost 250% above normal.

According to the California Department of Water Resources, the central Sierra, which encompasses Lake Tahoe, is 246% over the normal snow water equivalent for Jan. 16.

The Central Sierra is also 121% of its April 1 average.

The UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab saw 49.6 inches, a little more than 4 feet, of snow since Friday which added to the snowpack.

A map provided by the DWR showed that the southern Sierra was 288% above normal while the northern Sierra was 209% above normal.

The DWR also reported that the state’s snowpack levels were 247% above the normal and 120% of the April 1 average.