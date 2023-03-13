(KTXL) — The latest rounds of winter storms have led the Lake Tahoe Unified School District and the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District to cancel or delay school on Monday.

The Lake Tahoe Unified School District said all of its schools will open on a two-hour delay.

Video above: Rain affecting Sierra Nevada snowpack

“The overnight wet, heavy snow has made our early morning campus clean up more challenging and we need a little extra time to ensure our campuses are ready and safe,” the school district said.

The Lake Tahoe School District also announced changes to three bus stops:

-Atrori and Mandan changed to Pioneer and Mandan

-Sonora and Aspen changed to Wildwood and Aspen

-Sonora and Spruce changed to Wildwood and Spruce

The Tahoe Truckee Unified School District said it would also start all schools on a two-hour delay except for Truckee Elementary which is closed Monday.

The Tahoe Truckee school district said Truckee Elementary was closed “due to snow load issues on the roof.”