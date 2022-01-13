Lake Tahoe Unified temporarily closes all schools amid staffing shortage, COVID surge

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Lake Tahoe Unified School District has closed all of its campuses through Monday after one in four of its students and staff contracted COVID-19.

Lake Tahoe Unified Superintendent Todd Cutler told FOX40 they have seen a 40% testing positivity rate within the district. Like districts across the state, LTUSD has been providing testing and at-home test kits for students and staff since the holiday break, Cutler said.

But since the winter break ended, Lake Tahoe’s schools have only seen a continuous uptick in positive cases.

Last Friday, Cutler said the district alerted the county Office of Education that they were experiencing high numbers of employee absences. In an update posted Monday, the district said it was “nearing a tipping point.”

“We are averaging 40-50 teacher and instructional assistant absences in the last two school days with only approximately 23 substitute teachers accepting assignments on a given day. Additionally, our classified staff members, including transportation and food services, are experiencing significant staff shortages,” the update said.

The district is now telling its families to test students multiple times between now and the time schools reopen Monday.