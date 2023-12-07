(FOX40.COM) — The first significant snowfall of the year lived up to the hype as more than a foot of snowfall was recorded across much of the Central Sierra Nevada and the Lake Tahoe area in the first days of December.

Palisades Tahoe shared a video at 12:04 a.m. on Thursday, of one of their grooming supervisors working on the upper mountain and described the storm as “nuking” snow.

After the storm cleared, the ski resort measured its fresh powder and found 15 inches of snow had fallen over the last 24 hours.

“The skies will clear a bit this morning, before more snow showers move through this afternoon into tonight,” the ski resort wrote in a social media post.

About 12 miles north of Palisades Tahoe in Soda Springs and at 6,894 feet, the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab doubled its seasonal snowfall level.

The lab received 11 inches of snow over 24 hours, bringing their seasonal total to just over 2 feet.

The snow lab said they expect another two to four inches of snow on Thursday afternoon.

At 9:48 a.m. on Thursday, the Sacramento National Weather Service station released the 24-hour snowfall total for the Northern and Central Sierra Nevada.

• Sugar Bowl: 14 inches

• Sierra at Tahoe: 12 inches

• Donner Peak: 12 inches

• Bear Valley: 12 inches

• Soda Springs: 10 inches

• Castle Peak: 9 inches

• Kirkwood: 9 inches

• Lower Lassen: 7.3 inches

• Kingvale: 7 inches

• Dodge Ridge: 3 to 4 inches

The Truckee California Highway Patrol station announced at 11:05 a.m. that all chain controls have been lifted on Interstate 80, but that drivers should remain prepared for more snow in the afternoon.