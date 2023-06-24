(KTXL) — The BEAR League rescued their first cub of the summer in the Lake Tahoe area this week.

On Friday, the BEAR League received calls of a small bear cub that was seen along a highly traveled road in Tahoe.

There was no mother bear seen near the cub and members of the BEAR League were able to quickly locate the cub.

The team members learned from neighbors that the cub had been in the area for about four days with no food and no other bears around.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife assisted with rescuing the cub on Saturday morning and brought him to Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care, Inc.