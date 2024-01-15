(FOX40.COM) — A black bear using the crawl space of a Lake Tahoe area home as a temporary shelter was removed on Sunday by first responders from Lake Tahoe Basin-based non-profit BEAR League, according to a social media post from the non-profit.

The BEAR League said the owner of the north shore home called their handyman to remove the bear.

After yelling outside of the open crawl space door the handyman assumed the bear must have left and installed “bear wires” on the opening.

However, the bear was still in the crawl space, hiding in the back corner, and was seen by a neighbor trying to escape from the crawl space.

The neighbor called the BEAR League who sent a team to help get the bear out.

“In this video we are ‘encouraging’ the bear to scoot on out, but he doesn’t want to risk those wires again (which we had temporarily disconnected) so he’s quite reluctant to leave,” the BEAR League wrote in a social media post. “Finally, after several ‘stings’ from behind he decides it might be better to find new winter digs.”

Many bears in the Lake Tahoe area are fairly comfortable with entering properties and homes. The BEAR League advises that homeowners contact them immediately for eviction of the bear.

“BEAR League First Responders have been safely evicting bears for over 25 years… no bears harmed, no volunteers harmed, no weapons, no deaths of anyone or anything,” the non-profit wrote in a social media post. “We are here to help.”