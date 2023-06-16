(KTXL) — Those looking to get some extra boating days on Lake Tahoe will be glad to hear that South Lake Tahoe has expanded the boat ramp operation days for the El Dorado Beach Boat Ramp.

Starting Friday, the ramp will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday through Monday. The boat ramp is located at Highway 50 and Lakeview Avenue.

Boat ramp fees are:

• $17 for Day Use

• $138 Season Pass

• $45 for Tahoe Only Sticker

Boat inspections are required before entering the lake and ramp fees can be paid on site with a debit or credit card.