(FOX40.COM) — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife says it has recently become aware of flyers spreading misinformation about bear feeding and is informing the public of how that information can be detrimental for bears.

In a social media post, CDFW said it discovered flyers in the Lake Tahoe Basin “encouraging people to feed bears” and promoting bears accessing garbage for survival purposes.

“This is false and extremely harmful misinformation that is detrimental for bears,” CDFW said. “Bears are perfectly capable of surviving on their own and far better off without any human handouts.”

The agency goes on to say that intentionally feeding bears can quickly condition the animal to think that humans and homes are sources of food, which can increase the likelihood of future conflict.

“It’s not possible for communities to coexist with bears unless people respect boundaries with bears and other wildlife. This includes not feeding wildlife, keeping garbage and other attractants away from bears and wildlife, and educating oneself on all the best practices when living in bear country,” CDFW concluded.