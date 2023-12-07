(FOX40.COM) — Chain controls are now in place along all major freeways and state routes across the Sierra Nevada after the first round of snow began falling on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the California Highway Patrol Truckee station, chain restrictions have been placed along Interstate 80 and State Routes 89, 267 and 28.

Big rig trucks on Eastbound I-80 are being stopped at Applegate for CHP to confirm that they have chains on board their rigs. If trucks do not have chains they will be turned around

The first chain control for all other motorists begins at Cisco Grove, which is under an R-2 chain control. All vehicles, except four-wheel drive and all-wheel drive vehicles with snow-tread tires, must have chains installed.

Currently, these chain restrictions last through Truckee along Eastbound Interstate 80.

Several chain restrictions are in place along SR-89 on the west side of Lake Tahoe through to Markleeville.

The National Weather Service Sacramento station is forecasting more snow to make its way into the Sierra sometime on Thursday afternoon.