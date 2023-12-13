(FOX40.COM) — A California Highway Patrol officer got quite the surprise when he attempted to remove what he thought was debris from a roadway in mid-December.

The agency said a pair of officers working the graveyard shift were on patrol near South Lake Tahoe when they saw what they thought was a small rock on the roadway.

After turning around to remove it, they discovered that it was a small owl, specifically, a saw-whet owl, several commenters on Facebook said.

When one of the officers bent down to pick it up, the owl “promptly walked up his arm and perched on his shoulder,” the CHP said.

The officer was able to take a selfie with the owl before it flew away, providing a picture that another commenter said was “Christmas card worthy.”