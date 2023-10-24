(FOX40.COM) — It’s that time of year again to continue a family tradition or start a new one of cutting down your own Christmas tree as permits will be on sale in the Lake Tahoe Basin on Nov. 6.

The USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit is expecting to have 2,000 permits available for $10 per family or household. Purchases are cash only.

Permits can only be purchased in person at the Forest Supervisor’s office in South Lake Tahoe at 35 College Drive from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The management unit asks that people arrive before 4 p.m. to ensure that all the necessary paperwork for the permit is completed before the office closes.

The person cutting the tree must purchase the permit and it is not transferable. Cutting under the permit will be allowed until Dec. 31 in order for military families and others to celebrate a belated Christmas.

This will be the last year to purchase Christmas tree-cutting permits until 2025 in order for saplings to have time to grow large enough for the tree-cutting program, according to the management unit.

“The limited cutting areas that are suitable for the Christmas tree program and have legal and safe areas to park during snow removal conditions, have been cleared of almost all suitable trees in prior years or are being treated by forest health and fuels reduction projects,” said Vegetation Management Staff Officer, Victor Lyon.

The allowed cutting areas for 2023 include:

• Fountain Place Road (1201) at the end of Oneidas Street off Pioneer Trail

• Lower Barker Pass Road in Blackwood Canyon (15N38) off SR 89

• Baldwin Beach Road (1305) off SR 89

Some Things to Know Before Cutting Your Christmas Tree

• Select a tree that is less than six inches in diameter at the base of the tree and is within 10 feet of another grown tree.

• Cut down the entire tree, not just the top, and leave a stump that is six inches or less above the ground.

• Scatter discarded branches away from roads, ditches and culverts.

• Attach the tag to the tree, ensuring it remains visible and secure, before leaving the cutting area.

• Do not trespass onto private property when entering or leaving National Forest cutting areas.

• Do not block gates and be prepared to hike to the cutting area to find a tree.

• Avoid cutting on wet, windy days as wind gusts may cause branches or trees to fall.

• Check the weather before heading out and always tell someone where you are going and when you plan to return.

• Dress appropriately for cold weather conditions and be prepared for ice and snow.

• Carry tire chains, a shovel, and emergency supplies, including water, food, extra blankets, and a first-aid kit.