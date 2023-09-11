(FOX40.COM) — Divers began removing invasive plants from Lake Tahoe Monday, the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency (TRPA) said.

According to TRPA, a one-and-a-half-acre infestation of Eurasian watermilfoil was discovered in Emerald Bay last year.

The agency said divers will be “suctioning and hand pulling” the plants from Monday to Sept. 22 and asked that boates watch out for workers below the water.

Map of invasive plant removal work in Emerald Bay (Credit: Tahoe Reginal Planning Agency)

TRPA said that 6 acres in Emerald Bay were treated for aquatic weeds 10 years ago and since then the area has had annual surveillance of invasive weeds.

“This popular area attracts boaters from around the lake, and the underwater California State

Park is under constant threat of reintroduction,” said Courtney Rowe, Senior Environmental

Scientist with California State Parks. “When boats bring fragments of Eurasian watermilfoil from

other parts of the lake, they can quickly become an infestation without ongoing monitoring and

response.”

The agency said the weeds can affect water quality and, aquatic ecosystems if not removed quickly.

According to TRPA, funding for the plant removal was taken from the Lake Tahoe Restoration Act and the Tahoe Fund.

“Lake clarity is at the center of what makes Tahoe iconic, and improving this famed clarity is a

major priority for the Tahoe Fund,” said Amy Berry, CEO of the Tahoe Fund. “We were pleased

to provide $50,000 for the removal of these weeds in Emerald Bay and will continue to support

aquatic invasive species removal efforts that positively impact the health of our lake.”