It may be almost unbearably hot in the Sacramento Valley, but severe thunderstorms were the worry up in the Sierra.

(KTXL) — The National Weather Service issued a moderate flood warning on Sunday for the Greater Lake Tahoe Area and other parts of the Sierra.

The flood watch is in effect from Sunday afternoon through Monday evening as heavy rainfall could be seen in the area from passing thunderstorms.

In a tweet on Sunday morning, the NWS said there is a 5% to 15% chance of heavy rain from Redding, south along the foothills and Sierra towards Yosemite.

“Be prepared for ponding of water on roads, and rock and mudslides, especially in burn scars,” the NWS wrote.

Forecasts show that rainfall rates could be around one to one-and-a-half inches per hour.

“Soils are already saturated with creeks, streams and rivers running full due to ongoing snowmelt,” the NWS wrote in the weather alert. “It will not take as much rain to cause excessive runoff.”

In the valley, heavy rain, hail, lightning and gusty winds may be seen from around noon to 9 p.m. on Sunday, according to the NWS.