(KTXL) — Several ski resorts in the Lake Tahoe area will be extending their snow season due to the excess snow that Northern California has received throughout the winter.

Heavenly Mountain Resort, Northstar California Resort and Kirkwood Mountain Resort will stay open into late April and May due to the snowpack.

Here are the following dates that the ski resorts will close:

• Northstar California Resort will close on Sunday, April 30

• Heavenly Mountain Resort will be staying open through Sunday, May 7

• Kirkwood Mountain Resort will close on Sunday, May 14

Palisades Tahoe and Sugar Bowl announced they would also stay open late due to the snowpack.

• Sugar Bowl will close on Sunday, April 23

• Palisades Tahoe will close on Sunday, May 29

This expenditure comes after California saw a record-setting amount of snow across the state, especially in the Sierra Nevada. The snow has set up the state to close in on the records for the highest snow-water equivalent, which was reached just over a decade ago.