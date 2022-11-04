LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — One of the great things about living in Northern California is the proximity to so many winter sports venues in the world-famous Lake Tahoe area.

For residents of the Sacramento area, most of the Lake Tahoe ski resorts are between one and two hours away by highway.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Alpine Meadows at Palisades Tahoe

Location: 2600 Alpine Meadows Road, Tahoe City, CA

Alpine Meadows spans 2,400 acres and includes two mountains with 13 lifts and more than 100 trails.

With a summit elevation of 8,637 feet and averaging 400 feet of snowfall annually, Alpine Meadows’ season lasts from November to May.

The park also offers night skiing until 7 p.m. on select days.

Alpine Meadows is approximately a two-hour drive from downtown Sacramento along Interstate 80.

Boreal Ski Resort

Location: 19659 Boreal Ridge Rd., Truckee, CA

Boreal is made up of 380 acres and features 41 trails that can be accessed by one of the eight lifts.

The resort has an elevation gain of 500 feet from the base elevation of 7,200 feet to a summit elevation of 7,700 feet.

Boreal is approximately a one hour and 30 minute drive from downtown Sacramento and is located right next to Interstate 80.

Donner Ski Ranch

Location: 19320 Donner Pass Rd., Norden, CA

Donner Ski Ranch features 52 designated runs across 400 acres and that can be accessed by one of the eight lifts.

The ski ranch has a vertical drop of 750 feet from the summit elevation of 7,781 feet to the base elevation of 7,031 feet.

Donner Ski Ranch is approximately a one-hour and 30-minute drive from downtown Sacramento along Interstate 80.

Granlibakken Ski Area

Location: 725 Granlibakken Rd., Tahoe City, CA

This ski hill is ideal for beginners and skiers and snowboarders looking to get their first feel of fresh powder.

The ski area offers a ski school, rental shop and snack bar.

Donner Ski Ranch is approximately a 2-hour drive from downtown Sacramento along Interstate 80.

Heavenly Ski Resort

Location: 3860 Saddle Rd., South Lake Tahoe, CA

Heavenly is California’s largest resort, with 4,800 acres of patrolled land featuring 97 trails that can be accessed by 28 lifts.

The ski resort has an elevation gain of 3,500 feet from the base elevation of 6,450 feet to a summit elevation of 10,067 feet.

Heavenly Ski Resort is approximately a 2-hour drive from downtown Sacramento along Highway 50.

Homewood Ski Resort

Location: 5145 Westlake Blvd., Homewood, CA

Homewood covers 1,260 acres and features 67 designated runs that can be accessed by eight lifts.

The ski resort has an elevation gain of 1,650 feet from the base elevation of 6,230 feet to a summit elevation of 7,880 feet.

Homewood Ski Resort is approximately a 2-hour drive from downtown Sacramento along Interstate 80.

Kirkwood Ski Resort

Location: 1501 Kirkwood Meadows Dr., Kirkwood, CA

Kirkwood is made up of 2,300 acres and features 86 trails that can be accessed by one of the 15 lifts.

The ski resort has an elevation gain of 2,000 feet from the base elevation of 7,800 feet to a summit elevation of 9,800 feet.

Kirkwood features the area’s first canopy zipline tours that take riders 75 feet above the ground and three sky bridges.

Homewood Ski Resort is approximately a 2-hour drive from downtown Sacramento along Highway 50.

Northstar at Tahoe Ski Resort

Location: 5001 Northstar Dr., Truckee, CA

Northstar is made up of 3,170 acres and features 100 trails that can be accessed by one of the 20 lifts.

The ski resort has an elevation gain of 2,280 feet from the base elevation of 6,330 feet to a summit elevation of 8,610 feet.

During the summertime, mountain bikers flock to the more than 100 miles of trails and golfers enjoy Northstars 18-hole golf course.

Northstar at Tahoe Ski Resort is approximately a 2-hour drive from downtown Sacramento along Interstate 80.

Olympic Valley at Palisades Tahoe

Location: 1960 Olympic Valley Rd., Olympic Valley, CA

Olympic Valley is made up of 3,600 acres and features over 170 trails that can be accessed by one of the 29 lifts.

Olympic Valley was the location of the 1960 Winter Olympic Games.

The ski resort has an elevation gain of 2,850 feet from the base elevation of 6,200 feet to a summit elevation of 9,050 feet.

Olympic Valley at Palisades Tahoe is approximately a 2-hour drive from downtown Sacramento along Interstate 80.

Sierra at Tahoe Ski Resort

Location: 1111 Sierra-at-Tahoe Road, Twin Bridges, CA

Sierra at Tahoe is made up of 2,000 acres and features over 47 trails that can be accessed by one of the 14 lifts.

The ski resort has an elevation gain of 2,212 feet from the base elevation of 6,640 feet to a summit elevation of 8,852 feet.

Olympic Valley at Palisades Tahoe is approximately a 1-hour and 30-minute drive from downtown Sacramento along Interstate 80.

Soda Springs Ski Resort

Location: 10244 Soda Springs Rd., Soda Springs, CA

Soda Springs is made up of 200 acres and features over 15 trails that can be accessed by one of the 5 lifts.

The ski resort has an elevation gain of 550 feet from the base elevation of 6,750 feet to a summit elevation of 7,300 feet.

Soda Springs Ski Resort is approximately a 1-hour and 30-minute drive from downtown Sacramento along Interstate 80.

Sugar Bowl Ski Resort

Location: Sugar Bowl Rd., Norden, CA

Sugar Bowl is made up of 1,650 acres and features over 103 trails that can be accessed by one of the 5 lifts.

The ski resort has an elevation gain of 1,500 feet from the base elevation of 6,883 feet to a summit elevation of 8,383 feet.

Sugar Bowl Ski Resort is approximately a 1-hour and 30-minute drive from downtown Sacramento along Interstate 80.

Tahoe Donner Ski Resort

Location: 11603 Snowpeak Way, Truckee, CA

Tahoe Donner Ski Resort is made up of 120 acres and features over 17 trails that can be accessed by one of the 5 lifts.

The ski resort has an elevation gain of 600 feet from the base elevation of 6,750 feet to a summit elevation of 7,350 feet.

Tahoe Donner Ski Resort is approximately a 2-hour drive from downtown Sacramento along Interstate 80.