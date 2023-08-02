(FOX40.COM) — Lake Tahoe has become known throughout the world for its water’s clarity and aesthetically pleasing nature.

Now, a marina, a technology company and a non-profit have come together to make sure that it preserves those qualities that make Lake Tahoe so special.

The PixieDrone is an electric, autonomous and programmable motorized skimmer that will capture trash that sits on the bottom of the lake, which will allow the water quality and clarity to remain unthreatened.

Image of the PixieDrone, an aquatic robot device that will capture trash on the bottom of Lake Tahoe. (Credit: League to Save Lake Tahoe)

JT Chevallier, co-founder and chief strategy officer of ECO-CLEAN Solutions, said in a news release, “Together, we’re embarking on a mission to safeguard the pristine beauty of Lake Tahoe, combining cutting-edge technology with environmental stewardship.”

ECO-CLEAN Solutions is a company that, provides eco-friendly, non-invasive cleaning technologies for the beach, coastal, and marina environments, per the company’s website.

General Manager of Tahoe Keys Marina Katie Linton said that the PixieDrone is essential because traditional ways of protecting the water quality aren’t enough.

Tahoe Keys Marina is the largest marina at Tahoe.

“The PixieDrone is an innovative approach to solving a fundamental challenge — safeguarding our beautiful Lake.”

On top of collecting trash, the PixieDrone will corral, collect and remove harmful weeds, clean up gas spills, and assess water quality.

Jesse Patterson, chief strategy officer for the League to Save Lake Tahoe, said, “Conservationists and natural resource managers around the world see Tahoe as the blueprint for how to maintain public access while protecting the environment.”

The aquatic robot is currently in use at the Tahoe Keys Marina where data is being collected for potential future use in other parts of Tahoe, according to the release.