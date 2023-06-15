(KTXL) — Reality TV star Lisa Vanderpump is bringing a new restaurant to the Lake Tahoe area.

Vanderpump announced on Instagram that she’s opening a new restaurant and bar called Wolf by Vanderpump at Harvey’s Lake Tahoe in Stateline, Nevada.

The restaurant is expected to open this winter at the resort, Vanderpump said on the social media post.

“The food will be decadent, the cocktails both earthy and Instagrammable, and the entire experience is something we are eager to be bringing to Lake Tahoe,” an Instagram featuring a rendering of restaurant reads.

The new Lake Tahoe establishment is also the middle name for Vanderpump’s grandson Teddy, according to a press release.

Wolf by Vanderpump will located next to Hell’s Kitchen in the south side of Harvey’s, the release said.

Vanderpump is known for starring in the reality show “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and later in the spinoff series “Vanderpump Rules.” The latter show focuses on Vanderpump and the staff at the restaurants and bars that she owns.

Rendering of Wolf by Vanderpump Courtesy of Vanderpump Alain

She and her husband Ken Todd have owned 36 restaurants across England and the United States including SUR, Villa Blanca, PUMP and Tom Tom Restaurant and Bar in Los Angeles.

Wolf by Vanderpump is the third restaurant under a partnership with Caesars Entertainment with the other two including Vanderpump à Paris and Vanderpump Cocktail Garden in Las Vegas.

“We are thrilled to bring the sophistication and fun of the Vanderpump brand to Lake Tahoe,” Karie Hall, SVP and General Manager of Harrah’s and Harvey’s Lake Tahoe, said in the release. “The designs by Lisa and Nick Alain are stunning, the menu is delectable and the cocktails will feature beautiful and unique presentations. No detail is overlooked, and it will exceed all expectations.”