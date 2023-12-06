(FOX40.COM) — A winter weather advisory has been issued for the Central and Northern Sierra Nevada by the National Weather Service Sacramento office through Thursday night.

The warning begins at 4 p.m. on Wednesday as the first round of snow will make its way over the Sierra and last through 10 p.m. on Thursday.

Projections show that up to 10 inches of snow is expected to fall above 4,000 feet with localized amounts up to a foot over higher peaks.

Strong winds are also forecasted to hit the Sierra Nevada with gusts up to 45 miles per hour.

National Weather Service Sacramento

National Weather Service Sacramento

Motorists are being advised to prepare for slippery and snow-covered roads that will likely create traffic delays. Chain controls are likely to go into effect during this time.

NWS is indicating that Interstate 80 will be hit the hardest by the incoming storm. The snow line looks to begin near Blue Canyon with a 37% chance of seeing at least 8 inches of snowfall.

Donner Peak has an 81% chance of seeing 8 inches of snowfall and a 60% chance of seeing a foot or more of snowfall between 10 a.m. on Wednesday and 10 a.m. on Friday.

Highway 50 looks like it will not be as impacted by the storm. Echo Summit has a 53% of 8 inches or more of snowfall and a 24% chance of getting a foot or more of snowfall during the multi-day storm.