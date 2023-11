(FOX40.COM) — An employee of Palisades Tahoe was pronounced dead on Thursday morning due to a snowmobile crash, according to California Highway Patrol Truckee.

The 25-year-old man was last seen by a fellow employee at 5 a.m. and was discovered at 6:30 a.m. near the crash site.

He was transported to Tahoe Forest Hospital, but it is unknown at this time if the man was pronounced dead while in transport or while undergoing treatment.