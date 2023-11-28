(FOX40.COM) — Snow is making its way back to the peaks of the Sierra Nevada in the Lake Tahoe region this week, according to the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab.

Early radar is showing that by 1 p.m. on Thursday the first grouping of snowfall will arrive in eastern Placer County near the California-Nevada state line before clearing out by 4 p.m.

This first wave looks like it will only provide a light dusting before moving out.

From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., there will be a break in the weather until another round of light snowfall moves back over the central Sierra.

By 10 p.m., the light snowfall will evolve into a much larger storm system that will last through 4 a.m. on Friday as it moves southeast along the Sierra.

The Snow Lab is predicting that by midday on Friday there will be a total snowfall amount of around 6 inches to a foot.

By Friday afternoon and through Saturday there appears to only be scattered light snowfall throughout the Sierra.