(KTXL) — If you’re driving down Donner Pass Road any time soon, you may notice something unusual.

Early Friday morning, California Highway Patrol in Truckee posted a photo to its social media account.

The photo revealed a large boulder that appears to have slid off of the adjacent mountain and into the road on Donner Pass Road between Sugar Bowl and Truckee.

Donner Pass Road is sometimes referred to as “Old 40.”

Surrounded by smaller rocks, the large object protrudes from the railing that outlines the road, making it impossible for other cars to circumnavigate the rubble.

Regarding its impact on traffic, CHP said, “Expect this closure to be long-term as there is significant damage to the road.”

For those that take this route consistently, alternatives will be necessary for the foreseeable future.

An alternative route could be using Exit 184 onto Donner Pass Road and heading west toward Donner Lake.

If drivers use this route, they could climb back up to the area of Donner Summit after passing Donner Lake.