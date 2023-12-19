(FOX40.COM) — After an early morning filled with strong winds and driving rain, a sudden snowstorm has forced chain controls on Interstate 80 in the Sierra Nevada, according to Caltrans District 3.

Chain controls are in place along eastbound Interstate 80 from Kingvale to the Donner Lake Interchange and along westbound I-80 from the Donner Lake Interchange to Rainbow.

Conditions are at R2 for passenger vehicles and minimum for commercial trucks, according to Caltrans.

Under R2 chain controls, all vehicles not equipped with four-wheel drive or all-wheel drive that have a full set of snow tires must have chains or traction devices installed.

The National Weather Service is forecasting that most snowfall will occur between 7,000 and 8,000 feet on Tuesday.

By Wednesday, snow levels are expected to drop to between 6,500 and 7,500 feet. The Donner Summit area is expected to get less than one inch of snow.