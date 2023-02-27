(KTXL) — The recent storm brought a rare blizzard warning to the Sierra Nevada and heavy snow to most of the ski resorts in the Lake Tahoe area.

Here’s how much snow those resorts received in the last day.

Alpine Meadows at Palisades Tahoe

Location: 2600 Alpine Meadows Road, Tahoe City, CA

Alpine received 14 inches of snow in 24 hours, and the base depth is 138 inches, according to the resort’s snow report.

Alpine Meadows is approximately a two-hour drive from downtown Sacramento along Interstate 80.

Boreal Ski Resort

Location: 19659 Boreal Ridge Rd., Truckee, CA

Boreal’s snow report said it didn’t receive any snow in the last 24 hours; its base depth was reported to be 221 inches.

Boreal is approximately a one hour and 30-minute drive from downtown Sacramento and is located right next to Interstate 80.

Heavenly Ski Resort

Location: 3860 Saddle Rd., South Lake Tahoe, CA

Heavenly received 24-hour snowfall was 14 inches, and its reported base depth was 139 inches.

Heavenly Ski Resort is approximately a 2-hour drive from downtown Sacramento along Highway 50.

Kirkwood Ski Resort

Location: 1501 Kirkwood Meadows Dr., Kirkwood, CA

The 24-hour snowfall for Kirkwood was 13 inches, and the base depth was 146 inches.

The resort is approximately a 2-hour drive from downtown Sacramento along Highway 50.

Sugar Bowl Ski Resort

Location: Sugar Bowl Rd., Norden, CA

Sugarbowl’s Summit 8383 received 13 inches of snow in 24 hours, and its base depth was 173 inches.

Sugar Bowl Ski Resort is approximately a 1-hour and 30-minute drive from downtown Sacramento along Interstate 80.