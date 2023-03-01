(KTXL) — The city of South Lake Tahoe wants residents to keep some safety tips in mind during the ongoing snow days to make sure children and pets stay protected.

One of the main recommendations is for residents and children to be cautious around berms, the mounds of snow packed along the side of roads and sidewalks. Snowplows and cars may be unable to see children who are playing near the berms.

•Video Above: Residents clearing their snow-covered communities

It’s advised that children do not sled on them into the streets or tunnel into them as both could be dangerous. Snowplows have blindspots and often can not see as snow flies onto the windshields.

The city warns against being close to the roads as well. The snowplows throw chunks of ice and snow as they clear the roads, and it could injure someone.

People out in the snow should wear bright colors so drivers can be more aware of them.