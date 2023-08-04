(FOX40.COM) — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) has announced that biologists immobilized a South Lake Tahoe bear, which has become popularly known as “Hank the Tank.”

According to a news release from the agency, the large female black bear, known to scientists as “64F”, is a “conflict bear” that is responsible for “at least 21 DNA-confirmed” home break-ins to go along with extensive property damage.

•Video Above: The PixieDrone could be the future of eliminating garbage in Lake Tahoe.

Her three cubs were also captured, the department said. One of them is believed to have suffered a serious injury from a vehicle strike.

After a veterinary check is completed, “Hank the Tank” will be sent to The Wild Animal Sanctuary near Springfield, Colorado. Her cubs will potentially be relocated to Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue in Petaluma.

“Colorado Parks and Wildlife has the authority to approve only one such placement and is using that authorization for this bear,” said CDFW. “Relocation is not typically an option…but given the widespread interest in this bear, CDFW is employing an alternative solution.”

In March, “Hank the Tank” was discovered under a South Lake Tahoe home along with her three cubs. CDFW staff along with the Nevada Department of Wildlife were able to immobilize the bear, collect DNA evidence, and attach an ear tag and satellite tracking collar to her.

But the department said, “Last May, bear 64F shed the satellite tracking collar.” However, her DNA was confirmed at 21 home invasions between February 2022 and May 2023.

“CDFW’s updated Black Bear Policy, released in February 2022, allows for the placement and relocation of conflict bears in limited circumstances when other management options have been exhausted and as an alternative to lethal actions,” read CDFW’s release.