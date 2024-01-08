(FOX40.COM) — Northern California recorded some of its lowest temperatures so far this winter on Monday morning as some areas experienced sub-zero conditions, according to the National Weather Service.

Sacramento County and the surrounding region saw temperatures mostly dip down into the low to mid-30s.

A few areas like Roseville, Nevada City, rural El Dorado County and Angels Camp saw temperatures drop into the upper to mid-20s.

Lake Tahoe recorded some extremely cold conditions as the North Lake Tahoe area had temperatures plunge to -4 degrees.

South Lake Tahoe had similar sub-zero conditions as temperatures plummeted to -3 degrees.

Lassen Volcanic National Park was the only other area in Northern California to record sub-zero conditions at -1 degrees.