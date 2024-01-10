(FOX40.COM) — As another strong winter storm brings several inches of fresh snow to the Sierra on Wednesday, Lake Tahoe area school districts have decided to close their campuses.

The Lake Tahoe Unified School District announced that classes will be closed on Wednesday for the safety of students and staff.

“Out of an abundance of caution, with forecast and impending storm approaching, all LTUSD schools will be closed today,” the school district wrote in a news release.

The TK-12 district operates four elementary schools, one middle school and two high schools.

Their campuses include:

• Meyers Elementary School

• Sierra House Elementary School

• Tahoe Valley Elementary School

• Bikou Elementary School

• South Tahoe Middle School

• South Tahoe High School

• Mt. Tallac High School