(KTXL) — As California’s snowpack has built up to historic proportions this winter, California State Parks is not expecting to have many Tahoe area campgrounds open by Memorial Day weekend.

In a news release on Wednesday, California State Parks said its crews have not been able to access campgrounds to carry out repairs, clean facilities and charge water systems as many of them are still covered in three to six inches of snow.

Campgrounds that are not likely to open in May include:

– Emerald Bay State Park

– Ed Z’berg Sugar Pine Point State Park

– Grover Hot Springs State Park

– Plumas-Eureka State Park

– Tahoe State Recreation Area

The Donner State Memorial State Park is still under some snow cover and has areas where snowmelt is ponding. Campgrounds in the park were expected to open on May 26, but one or more loops may be delayed.

Emerald Bay State Park, Plumas-Eureka State Park and Tahoe State Recreation Area are having their first reservation dates pushed back to June 16 as all of these areas are still covered in several inches and several feet of snow.

Ed Z’berg Sugar Pine Point State Park is having their reservations pushed back to June 14 and Grover Hot Springs State Park will have their reservation dates pushed back to June 2.