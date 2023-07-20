(KTXL) — It wasn’t the $1 billion jackpot, but a winning Powerball ticket was sold in South Lake Tahoe.

According to the California Lottery website, the ticket matched five numbers — missing only the Powerball number — for a prize of $448,750.

The ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven on South Lake Boulevard.

The winning numbers from Wednesday’s drawing were 7, 10, 11, 13, and 24 with a jackpot number that was also 24.

A total of seven tickets that match five numbers were sold in California, the lottery’s website said. Those other tickets were sold in San Francisco, Hayward, Santa Clara, Northridge and La Puente.

A lucky Californian in Los Angeles won the $1.08 billion jackpot with a cash value of $558.1 million.

Wednesday’s prize is the third largest in Powerball history. The highest Powerball prize was $2.04 billion in November 2022, the winning ticket for which was purchased at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena in Los Angeles County.

This week’s jackpot-winning ticket was sold at the Las Palmitas Mini Market on 1205 Wall Street in Los Angeles.

The next Powerball drawing is Saturday with an estimated jackpot of $20 million and has a cash value of $10.3 million.