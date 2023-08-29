(FOX40.COM) — Those looking to spend Labor Day weekend in the Tahoe area this weekend should expect some traffic delays as Caltrans has begun an extensive repair project along Interstate 80 from Colfax to the Nevada state line.

Following a review of the I-80 corridor after this winter’s storms, Caltrans found an “unprecedented amount of damage” and determined that the roadway could not stand another winter.

Several areas were flagged as needing emergency repairs that in total are expected to cost around $84.4 million, according to Caltrans.

Emergency contracts were filed with Teichert, Vanguard Constriction, Dees Burke Engineering Constructors, Granite Construction and Q&D Construction.

On Monday, crews began the first phase of the project in the Boca area near the Donner Pass Inspection Facility, east of Truckee, to prepare the area for pavement slab replacement.

Drivers should expect a 10 to 15 minute delay through Sept. 1.

Further closures are expected along location 1, from Colfax to Alta, location 2, Alta to Yuba Pass and location 3, from Yuba Pass to Kingvale during the Labor Day holiday weekend.

On Sept. 5, work will begin in the area of location 4, from Kingvale to east of Truckee, where Caltrans says the roadway is showing moderate to high levels of rutting in many areas due to “chain wear” over the winter and spring.

Following Sept. 5, Caltrans is expecting to have all five locations from Colfax to the Nevada state line under some form of repair.

During that time, drivers can expect to see delays of up to two hours and messaging signs will be placed at key locations to provide information on the closures. Other messaging signs will be placed along roadways to direct regional traffic to alternate routes.

Due to the location of these repairs in the Sierra, there is a short weather window before possible delays may be caused by poor conditions.