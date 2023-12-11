(FOX40.COM) — U.S. Highway 50 remains closed in South Lake Tahoe on Monday morning after fire crews extinguished a semi-truck fire, according to the City of South Lake Tahoe.

Crews with the South Lake Tahoe Fire Department extinguished the fire early on Monday but cleanup of the incident is keeping the highway closed.

According to the city, the highway is closed in both directions near the Lake Tahoe Airport at 1901 Lisa Maloff Way.

It will be several hours until the highway is expected to reopen and drivers are being asked to use alternate routes.