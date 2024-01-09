(FOX40.COM) — Dozens of people made their way to the shore lines of Lake Tahoe on Monday not to take a dip or take pictures, but to conduct a rapid clean up of thousands of plastic beads that were spread across the the beach near Incline Village, according to Incline Village Parks and Recreation.

While conducting their frantic clean up of the environmental hazards, a rouge dock was found to have been knocked free during the recent storms and burst open, releasing tens of thousands of small plastic Styrofoam beads into the lake.

Large waves caused by high winds washed the beads 15 to 20 feet from waters edge into the sand and fresh snow near Incline Village, according to parks and recreation.

“These Styrofoam beads are the hardest things to clean and one of the worst polluters for a lake already suffering from terrible levels of microplastic pollution,” Incline Village Parks and Recreation wrote in a social media post.

Parks and Recreation staff were not the only people cleaning up the mess. The entire 25 to 30 person staff from nonprofit Clean Up The Lake also pitched in along with countless community volunteers, staff from Diamond Peak Ski Resort, members from a local rotary club and countless other volunteers.

Clean Up The Lake wrote in a news release that workers used “pasta strainers, shovels, leaf blowers and tarps, shop vacuums, sifts, screens and buckets” and any other methods they could think of to collect the plastics.

An estimated 100,000 plastic beads are believed to have been collected, which accounts for around 90% of the pollutant that was found on the beach.

“These beads, believed to be made of expanded polystyrene, can have detrimental effects on aquatic life and pose serious threats to the overall health of the environment,” Clean Up The Lake wrote in a news release. “These threats include the further breakdown of these beads into microplastics which aggravate an already troubling issue for Lake Tahoe.”

Clean Up The Lake and Incline Village ask that those planning to bring baby toys, dog toys or other recreationally materials to the waters edge try to ensure that they do not contain the harmful plastic beads.