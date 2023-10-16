(FOX40.COM) — A 63-year-old woman was rescued from the Lake Tahoe area on Sunday after suffering a serious leg injury, according to California Highway Patrol Valley Division Air Operations.

H-20 was sent to Eagle Lake Trail near Emerald Bay where personnel with the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District and South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue were on the ground assisting the woman, the CHP said.

CHP Valley Division Air Operations

A helicopter rescue technician from the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department Search and Rescue team was brought in by helicopter to assist with getting the woman ready for evacuation.

After being hoisted from the trail, the woman was flown directly to Barton Hospital in South Lake Tahoe.