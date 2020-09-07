Lakes, rivers continue to see crowds amid heat wave

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — When the loudest sound in downtown Roseville comes from water underground, that’s one way to tell there isn’t anyone around.

Even refreshing fountains or a cooling center at the Tower Theater couldn’t stop that part of Roseville from appearing nearly lifeless.

Days as hot as Sunday require a bigger attraction.

“It’s hot. Save energy come out here,” said Folsom Lake visitor Manuel Haro.

Even in September Folsom Lake continues to lose reserves to the searing heat, but for a father to a young one, that’s just fine by Haro.

“I like that it is shallow because my three year old can actually walk all the way out to the rocks out there with no issue,” Haro told FOX40. “It’s easier to keep an eye on him too.”

In Sacramento, the American and Sacramento Confluence at Tiscornia Park was crowded as any day this year.

The library on I Street also served a cooling center, just like it will Monday with the whole state essentially feeling the heat.

California ISO says their biggest concern for any heat wave is during weekdays when energy consumption is greater than it is on the weekends.