SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was sentenced to 16 years in prison by a judge for trafficking a 13-year-old girl and a prior animal abuse strike.

Lamar Robinson was sentenced on June 20 and was ordered to register as a sex offender for life. According to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office, Robinson previously pled guilty to the human trafficking of a minor and admitted to a prior strike conviction for animal abuse with the use of a deadly weapon.

The DA’s office said Robinson met the 13-year-old victim in 2021 and despite her family repeatedly telling him her age, he groomed the victim.

“He induced her to run away from home and to begin engaging in prostitution,” the DA’s office said in a statement. “Robinson gave the victim detailed directions about how to make money through selling sex and demanded that she give him her money.”

The DA said Sacramento police officers stopped Robinson while he was driving with the victim in the car in November 2021.

After officers stopped him, officers searched Robinson’s cell phone and found evidence that he exploited the victim, the DA said. Officers proceeded to arrest Robinson and took the victim to a safe place, according to the DA.

Robinson was on parole at the time of his arrest, the DA said.

His prior animal abuse strike occurred in 2017. The DA said Robinson used a leash to repeatedly body slam a small dog against the ground and was holding a second dog by its neck, causing that dog to appear unconscious.

The dogs suffered several injuries, as a radiograph of the animals revealed multiple rib fractures in different stages of healing, according to the DA.