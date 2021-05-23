Lampreys nicknamed ‘vampire fish’ reemerge in American River

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A spooky creature nicknamed the vampire fish has been spotted by local divers in the American River.

These vampire fish, also known as Pacific Lamprey, are long eel-like fish that have teeth — but don’t worry, they’re harmless.

Experts consider these fish rare but they are native to California and the American River.

Diver Karl Bly, who is often seen on the river finding lost items, remembers them from spending time on the water as a kid.

“I hadn’t seen one in 30 years,” Bly told FOX40. “It felt like an old friend even though it was probably only a year-old fish.”

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife say these lampreys disappeared for a while but have started to resurface.