Land Park community stunned after killing of 61-year-old woman, her 2 dogs

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arraigned on charges of rape, murder and arson Tuesday afternoon after a 61-year-old woman and her two dogs were found dead inside her home last week.

Friends and close neighbors said they were shocked and disturbed by the grisly crime. A close friend of the victim spoke to FOX40 and said the 61-year-old was a fierce advocate for her community and for animals that needed rescuing.

“She was the most outstanding individual,” the friend said.

Her friend of 20 years, who wished to remain anonymous, said the victim was a single woman who worked many years for the state. She also dedicated most of her time as a volunteer with the Sacramento Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

“She rescued, I don’t even know many, senior dogs, mostly from the SPCA,” her friend said. “She made sure that she took the dogs that were maybe only had a few years to live.”

The victim had moved to her dream home in Land Park seven years ago from a crime-stricken neighborhood, her friend said.

“She wrote, ‘I love, love, love this house and this neighborhood. This is exactly where I’m supposed to be,’” her friend said.

But on Sept. 3, authorities were called to the scene of a fire at her home on 11th Avenue. There, they discovered the 61-year-old and her two dogs had been killed.

“I got a phone call from a mutual friend, and she said, ‘I hope to God you’re sitting down,’” her friend said.

As friends left flowers and dog treats on her doorstep, 51-year-old Troy Davis faced charges in connection to her death, including murder, arson, assault with intent to commit rape, burglary and two counts of malicious maiming of animals.

Davis had previously been arrested in June on suspicion of stealing a vehicle. He was released on zero bail.

“We still have a bill in our Legislature that is going to come up for a vote this week. It’s SB 262, which would essentially almost make this worse,” said Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert. “It’s, essentially, a catch-and-release kind of bill. For me, it’s more about this continued erosion of public safety that we see real-life consequences.”

Kristina Rogers, vice president of the Land Park Community Association, said what happened is the worst-case scenario.

“This is the thing that every neighborhood worries about,” Rogers said.

She said crime in Land Park has increased in the last five years and what happened highlights an even bigger issue for city and county leaders.

“Maybe some people are uncomfortable talking about criminals who happen to be unhoused, so they’re going to have to start talking about that or we’re going to have a lot more of this,” Rogers said.

While the demand for action continues, a void has been left at the end of the street of a once quiet neighborhood.

“She was just a bright light that was … that got extinguished too soon,” her friend said.

Members of California’s District Attorney’s Association are saying they are outraged over the zero bail policy. President Vern Pierson said none of these crimes would have occurred had the person been behind bars.