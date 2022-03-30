SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Emergency eviction protections expire on Thursday for California renters, but more rent reprieve is on the way.

“I’d really hate to see what’s coming if they don’t extend this moratorium,” said housing advocate Ilene Toney.

Hundreds of thousands of people have applied for assistance through the state’s emergency relief program, but many renters, like Carmen Rivera, are behind on their rent by months. Some renters are stuck in the application process.

Currently, a judge has to pause an eviction if a renter has a pending rent relief application, but that law expires Thursday. People are calling on lawmakers to intervene.

“The judge just gave me a little bit of more time to find out what the outcome of my application is going to be,” Rivera said.

Lawmakers are in fact expected to extend the relief through June 30 with Assembly Bill 2179. Renters are not the only ones eyeing the deadline closely, however. Christine La Marca with the California Rental Housing Association said most of the people she represents are not corporate landlords but people using rentals as income.

“Now it’s time to allow them to get access back to what was negotiated under the terms of the rental agreements that people are living under and that would be the expectation of getting paid rent,” La Marca said.

La Marca acknowledges there are a lot of people eligible for rent help who have not been able to get it in part because of the slow processing time. Still, she said she believes it’s important to put an end date on the aid.

“I do believe the people that have been seriously affected by the pandemic over the last couple of years have had the opportunity now for almost two years to get access to these funds and qualify for the funds,” La Marca said.

The eviction protection extension is expected to go before the California Senate on Thursday.