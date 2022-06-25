WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — After 87 years, the Club Pheasant Restaurant is closing its doors at the end of 2022.

According to the Palamidessi family, it was a tough decision that was months in the making.

“Please know that every choice we’ve had to make the last few months did not come easy, and we’ve had you in mind every step of the way,” read a statement on the business’s website.

The family expressed their gratitude for everyone that supported Club Pheasant for the past 87 years including employees and the community.

“Being able to celebrate your weddings, birthdays, retirements, baby showers, holidays, and lives – has been one of the biggest joys for us,” the statement read. “Life is short, and although being able to serve you and your families has been one of our life’s biggest blessings, we realize it’s time to retire and give time to our own families as well.”